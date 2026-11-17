In a press conference on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reiterated his ask for additional funding from Congress in order to update the US air traffic control system in the wake of Friday’s ground stop, and said that while investigators have been able to recreate what happened with a router on Friday, “the root cause, we don’t have clarity yet.” He said that while he’s been told it was not a hack, the FBI has partnered with the DOT to investigate.

He said that after airspace was reopened late Friday, L3Harris was able to retrieve the problem router that overloaded the network when it was being installed in Arkansas. He said this was the 69th router of this type to be installed, and is the first to act up as it did. The router was taken to Florida, where it is being analyzed.

Duffy said, “I’ve been told by our national security three-letter agencies that we weren’t hacked, but I think it’s important that we have all precautions. So I asked Kash [Patel] to send me part of his FBI team to be part of the analyzing of this router.” He said, “we’ve been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet. And I promise all of you that when I know what happened with that router, injecting that overload into our system, I will most definitely share that with you. If we were subject to a hack, we will share that with you as well. But all of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn't the case.”

He said that he’s asked Congress for funds to build a “state-of-the-art” mesh network “that’s resilient” as they switch from the old architecture to new. He also said that the software used is from the 1990s, and while functional, a new advanced one is “going to give us far greater safety and far more efficiency in the airspace.” He also said that the newest center “that controls the upper altitude airplanes” was built in 1969. “That’s how old this stuff is.”