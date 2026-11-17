In the latest instance of a company being hit by tech issues in recent days, users reported issues with Apple services, such as iCloud, Apple Pay, and the App Store on Tuesday.

Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg that the outages were caused by an internal update. “Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

Per Apple’s System Status page just after 1 pm, an outage was reported for AppleCare, with the company stating that the purchase of the program is temporarily unavailable. The status page also states that there is an issue affecting iCloud accounts and sign-ins, with Apple saying “this service may be slow or unavailable.” Outages were also listed for the App Store and Apple Music but later cleared. The System Status page at 2 pm showed outages for Apple Business, Apple School Manager, AppleCare, and Schoolwork.

Per 9 to 5 Mac, users are reporting unexpected sign-outs from iCloud on iPhone and Mac, as well as verification failures and other errors when attempting to sign back into their account. Others are unable to load the App Store, and issues have arisen with Apple Music and device activation. Apple’s retail stores and corporate offices are also reportedly experiencing outages. This comes amid a spike in tech issues in recent days. Microsoft experienced issues affecting multiple products, including Copilot AI, Teams, and Outlook email, late last week. On Friday evening, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to communications issues that were later revealed to be caused by a new router overloading the system. On Monday, customers at multiple banks were unable to access their banking online. The NSA also experienced an outage, affecting its internal classified communications network.