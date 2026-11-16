At around 5 pm on Monday, United Airlines responded to several customers on social media, stating that the company is “aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible.”

On Friday evening, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop, prohibiting plane departures for over four hours. United issued an update on Saturday stating that “Most United flights this weekend are operating normally following yesterday's FAA-issued ground stop. However, some flights will continue to be delayed or canceled as we work to restore our aircraft and crew schedules.”

Officials said that the telecommunications issue that led to the ground stop being issued was due to technical issues with replacing copper wire in a remote location. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system. So specifically, we had over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, and what that did was give us issues with our communication with airplanes, and it also caused some disruption with our radar feeds.”