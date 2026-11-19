New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters on Thursday that the NYPD’s elite tactical protest unit will be replaced with about 30 community responders. The civilians will attempt to deescalation situations and act as mediators while engaging with demonstrators, he said.

This comes after the mayor disbanded the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Strategic Response Group earlier this week as part of a campaign promise. The SRG was made up of around 500 police officers who will be assigned elsewhere.

“So, when we are speaking about the civilian unit - this is the community dialogue and de-escalation division - it will be housed in the Office of Community Safety. So, these are a staff of starting at about 30 that will be hired by the Office of Community Safety,” Mamdani said during a press briefing. “And the office,” he continued, “will engage with local and national experts in design and implementation. They will focus of de-escalation, on mediation, on preparing civilian responders to engage with protest organizers in advance of protests, as well as how to identify any tensions that they can help mediate.”

“These trainings, as I was just saying earlier, will draw on existing models like the Columbus model,” Mamdani said. “And if - when it comes to the actual hiring process, that is the information that we’ll share closer to the date of its operationalizing.” According to a November 16 press release, the police reforms will begin in January. The NYPD’s SRG team will be replaced with a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division (CDDD) within the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety. The intention is to improve the NYPD’s protest response through a specialized dialogue team, the First Amendment Support Team (FAST), within the department’s Community Affairs Bureau. These two teams will work together.

The reforms also impose substantial new restrictions on the tactics and weapons that all officers are permitted to use during First Amendment activities. These restrictions include a formal prohibition on tear gas, long firearms, and kettling. Pepper spray will not be employed as a crowd-management instrument, and the maximum volume of long-range acoustic devices will be 90 decibels. Bicycles will be prohibited from being used as weapons by officers, except in cases where it is necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another individual, according to the release. “During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise,” said Mayor Mamdani in the release. “New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation. These reforms accomplish the key changes called for by Councilmember Chi Ossé’s CURB Act — a bill I am proud to support. Protecting New Yorkers’ rights and keeping our communities safe go hand in hand.”

Critics of the reforms blasted Mamdani as a “terrorist sympathizer,” suggesting that having only 30 people respond to volatile civil unrest situations is a recipe for disaster. “No mystery here. A terrorist sympathizer disbanded the terrorist anti-terrorism task force. We know his agenda. He is here to destroy this city with that sh*t-eating grin on his face,” said one user on X.