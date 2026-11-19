Socialist New York City Zohran Mamdani tried to explain his city-run grocery stores when he was confronted with the reality that grocery stores typically get a margin of one to four percent on the goods that they sell. When asked to "walk through the math," he did not provide any numerical answers.

The mayor was being interviewed at the New York Times' Deal Book Summit, hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin. The host brought up Mamdani's plan to have city-run grocery stores in the Big Apple in 2027 and asked, "This is an industry that has typically a margin between one and 4 percent, and your plan is to sell products, I believe, at a 30% discount."

"So my question, this is an economics question, is to the extent that you are hoping, I think, to also force some other stores in the city and others to provide product at lower prices, how this is going to work at all? Just walk through the math when you think about it," Sorkin said. Mamdani, responding to the question, did not "walk through the math" on the grocery stores, but made an argument that because everyone needs food, it should be a public good.

"I take a step back and I think about when society deems something necessary for the public, then we subsidize its creation and its operation. We know that so much of what we rely on from the public sector is not being paid for at price, whether it be the subway or a public school or a library or sanitation. We have determined this is necessary," Mamdani said. He then said when it comes to living a "dignified life," which is terminology that he has used to explain his idea of socialism, he said that it is "easy to come back to food because you cannot live without it."

He refused to engage with the "math" of the situation and said that "explain the math to me" is the "question that New Yorkers are asking themselves every day when they go to the grocery store. Explain the math to me of how the same thing that I used to buy a couple of years ago has now skyrocketed in price." He then explained how there will be five supermarkets, and that they will only have a discount on an "essential basket of goods." Mamdani then claimed that lines at food pantries are getting longer by the day in the Big Apple.

In a follow-up question, Sorkin asked Mamdani if the supermarket would be for any particular demographic in the city, such as those with lower incomes. This would dampen the demand on the city-run grocery stores, which would possibly shield other supermarkets from the competition of subsidized products. Mamdani instead said that the store would be universally available to anyone "no matter how much money they may have in their pocket."