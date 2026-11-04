A state appeals court has overturned a lower court’s ruling in New York City, allowing socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani to continue implementing his tax on high-end second homes.

The four-judge panel unanimously dismissed a lawsuit brought forth by homeowners, saying that they had lacked legal standing. The judges overturned one issued by a Staten Island judge in September, who ordered that the city redo its rollout of the tax.

The pied-à-terre tax applies to second homes valued at $5 million or more, and condos and co-ops valued at $1 million or more. In July, the city’s Department of Finance sent initial determination notices to approximately 17,000 property owners. The tax is still facing separate legal challenges. Mamdani said of the ruling, “From day one, those with the most have attempted to use every legal avenue available to shield their wealth and avoid contributing more to our city,” per Fox News.