An appeals court on Monday ruled that Virginia cannot require ICE agents to wear identification or prohibit them from wearing masks. In the same ruling, however, the court said that the state can prohibit localities from working with ICE.

The Fourth Circuit kept in place a lower court’s preliminary injunction regarding a new state law “that regulates when federal employees may wear facial coverings and must display visible identification while performing their federal duties.”

The Fourth Circuit panel ruled, “We question neither the sincerity nor the reasonableness of the commonwealth’s objections to masked and otherwise-unidentified law enforcement activities, and we emphasize that states may limit or forbid such conduct by their own state and local officers. But just as Congress may not ‘issue orders directly to the states,’ states may not issue orders directly to the federal government. We thus conclude the law at issue violates the intergovernmental immunity doctrine.” The court also vacated a lower court’s preliminary injunction regarding 287(g) cooperation agreements, saying that the state’s “choice does not violate the intergovernmental immunity doctrine because it neither requires the Federal Government to do anything nor limits any private party’s ability to contract with the Federal Government.”

Judge Toby Heytens wrote regarding the masking and ID requirements law, “We conclude the Mask/Identity Law directly regulates the Federal Government and that the Commonwealth’s contrary arguments are unavailing. Like the California law at issue in a recent Ninth Circuit case, the Mask/Identity Law ‘expressly applies to federal officers’ ‘performing law enforcement operations,’ and it ‘explicitly overrides the federal government’s power to determine whether, how, and when to publicly identify its officers.’” The Department of Justice earlier in November secured a permanent injunction in the California case, with the state passing laws requiring the displaying of identification by federal agents, and prohibiting the wearing of masks by those agents.