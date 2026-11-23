An Indian national was sentenced Friday to 19 years and seven months in federal prison for plotting to kill a Sikh separatist leader in New York City. The man Nikhil Gupta believed he was hiring to carry out the killing was an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration officer.

US District Judge Victor Marrero sentenced Gupta, 55, after he pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Gupta apologized at Friday’s hearing. The intended target, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, told the court that the threat had disrupted his legal practice for more than three years.

Federal prosecutors say Vikash Yadav recruited Gupta in 2023 while working for India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses the country’s foreign intelligence service. A DEA informant introduced Gupta to the undercover officer. Prosecutors say Yadav agreed to pay $100,000 for the killing and that an associate delivered a $15,000 cash advance. According to federal prosecutors, Pannun, a US citizen and outspoken critic of the Indian government, is general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, which advocates for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan in India’s Punjab region. India has banned the organization.

The plot was already underway when gunmen killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist leader and an associate of Pannun, outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. The following day, Gupta told the undercover officer that Nijjar “was also the target” and that there was “now no need to wait” to kill Pannun, according to prosecutors. In September 2023, then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that Canadian security agencies were investigating a possible link between Indian government agents and Nijjar’s killing. India called the allegations “absurd and motivated.” The two countries expelled diplomats and trade talks stalled.