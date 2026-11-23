A Clermont, Kentucky distillery that is the flagship for the iconic Jim Beam American whiskey will pause production due to declining sales and inventory.

Suntory Global Spirits, the multinational Japanese brewing and distilling company that owns Jim Beam, had announced a pause in production last December at the plant for one year. It had planned to resume production in 2027, but that is uncertain at this time, according to the New York Post.

Suntory said that the production at the distillery is managed by demand and inventory, as well as predicting long-term needs. The decision will be reassessed in the future, apparently. The largest distillery the company uses is the Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, KY, and production of Jim Beam has been moved to that facility. This distillery generates 45 million original proof gallons per year.

Other whiskey labels, such as Knob Creek, Little Book and Bookers, Inc will continue to be produced at the Fred B. Noe Distillery at the Clermont KY facility. In October, the inventory of whiskey in the U.S. was three times higher than the estimated yearly demand, reported by IWSR, a global beverage alcohol data and insight firm.

Marten Lodewijks, managing director and president of IWSR said, “The unifying theme across Scotch, US, Japanese and Irish whiskey is polarization by price tier: we are seeing growth narrowing to specific bands within each whisky sub-category, rather than spreading across the price ladder,” adding, “and in most cases, that growth is concentrating at the premium end, while the mainstream and value tiers absorb the pain.” Total sales of beverage alcohol declined for the third year in a row, reported in 2025 by IWSR.