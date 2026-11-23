Under socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani's sweeping plan to close Rikers Island, he will be expanding a program that pays New Yorkers to house ex-con family members released from jail.

The 88-page "Closing Rikers Strategic Plan" includes the expansion of the "Kinship Reentry Housing Program," from 50 families to 300, per the New York Post. The program was brought about in 2021.

He has called for over $3.5 million to be directed to the program and then expand it to $7.1 million in following years. The program pays family members of criminals released from jail. Although the amount for the expansion is not clear, the organization that manages the program, the Osborne Association, gives families $500 a month for up to a year if they house the ex-con. Mamdani's plan to close Rikers states: “This program provides a stable home for people returning to community from Rikers or prison, including 100 people with diagnoses of serious mental illness, substance use disorder or other complex behavior health needs.

“It provides direct financial assistance, financial management services, clinical therapeutic support, peer navigation and other wraparound resources," the plan adds. X users Gunther Eagleman commented on the program, along with a slew of other critics. "Commie Mamdani found $7.1 MILLION a year. It's not for cops, and it's not for crime victims. It's for paying families $500 a month to house relatives released from jail and prison. His Close Rikers plan grows the program from 50 families to 300, according to the NY Post. Working New Yorkers can't afford rent, and City Hall is now covering housing for ex-cons. That tells you EXACTLY who this city works for."

Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island) said of the program, “This seems like another reckless use of taxpayer money on a social experiment that could go horribly wrong. In Mamdani’s New York, crime really does pay.” GOP Councilwoman Joann Ariola said, “New Yorkers are paying for crime twice — first for the offense and then again to pay for these programs.