Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that he will disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group that usually responds to protests taking place in the city in favor of a “civilian-led” de-escalation group. This is the law enforcement body that responds to protests such as the massive, violent BLM protests in 2020 and the rampant protests against Israel following the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas terrorists.

The core functions of the group, Mamdani said, will be rolled over to different NYPD divisions. He had vowed during his 2025 campaign that he would disband the police group. Investigative journalist Andy Ngo remarked that this move made sense for the far-left leader.

“The rioters in NYC are leftists—from his political side,” Ngo said. “They’re henchmen for his political cause. It’s not surprising the mayor is pulling back a law enforcement response for when they turn violent. Democrats made similar leadership decisions during the deadly 2020 BLM-Antifa riots. And then lectured us about the rule of law.” Mamdani revealed that there will now be a "civilian-led approach" to policing protests, which will consist of an unarmed team that will not have any power to arrest people. “During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, known as the SRG. Today, we are keeping that promise. I am disbanding the SRG,” Mamdani said in a video announcement.

"SRG was tasked with both counter-terrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated," he added. Mamdani called the new protest enforcement group the "community dialogue and de-escalation division" that will "prepare for and respond to protest through dialogue and engagement."

"This will not be a uniformed police unit. It will be made up of civilians, without weapons or arrest powers," he added. Two units will respond to protests as part of the new "Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division," one of which will be able to make arrests if necessary. The two groups will be a "First Amendment Support Team" that is trained to "de-escalate" and a Patrol Support Division (PSD) in the NYPD that is already established.

PSD will "conduct arrests at protests in rare instances, if necessary," City Hall said. Mamdani made the announcement with NYC councilmember Chi Ossé, and threw his support behind Ossé's CURB Act, a law that restricts crowd control tactics at protests. "There will be no long guns, tear gas, kettling, or pepper spray used at crowd control tactics during First Amendment activities," Ossé said.

There was backlash to the move from Mamdani, with some saying it will lead to more crime. Commentator Alex Clark said in a post to X, “Nothing screams ‘New York is in safe hands’ quite like replacing a specialized riot control and counterterrorism unit with an unarmed civilian team that can’t even make arrests. I’m sure the people turning city streets into chaos will be shaking in their boots at the thought of a stern talking-to. What could possibly go wrong?'“