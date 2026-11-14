Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has brought on a longtime Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) member and co-chair as the “nightlife mayor” of the Big Apple.

On Friday, Mamdani announced that he has brought on Eric Thor, the former co-chair of NYC’s DSA, to be the executive director of the Office of Nightlife.

“Eric has spent years organizing alongside working people, and he will bring that same commitment building a nightlife economy that works for everyone,” Mamdani said on Friday, per the Gothamist. The first nightlife mayor, Ariel Palitz, said that Thor spoke to her this week. “Although it’s not yet clear to me what his nightlife experience is, I’m sure he and I will be having many conversations."

“I’m just grateful that the mayor sees the value in this office," Palitz added. Mamdani said that his DSA comrade would focus on conditions for nightlife workers and on streamlining permits for night events.

The previous nightlife mayor was appointed by Eric Adams at a salary of $146,000. The mayor's office did not respond to an inquiry from the outlet about Thor's incoming salary to direct and regulate the nightlife of the city. The job posting for the position listed the salary as being up to $151,101 per year. The Office of Nightlife was created by former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017.