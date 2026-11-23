An ex-cop arrested for the killing of a jogger in Brooklyn has said that the brutal attack was an order from his god.

“Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,” Sayed Mohassib, 27, told the New York Post in an interview while incarcerated at Rikers Island.

Mohassib, who was working as a teacher's aide at the time of the attack, said that the order came to him two days before he allegedly carried out the attack. “I didn’t know her, she was just there,” Mohassib added. “Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person.”

The October 30 attack on Suarez took place along the waterfront of Bath Beach. During his interview with the outlet, he was described as seeming "almost self-righteous" when he spoke about killing the woman. He invoked the name of Allah at least five times during the interview, which lasted only about five minutes. “Allah told me to do it, so I did it,” he said. He also admitted during the interview that he lied to the detectives when he was first arrested eight days after the killing.

“At first I said that I didn’t do it, but now I’m saying that I did it because Allah told me to," he said. He has been arrested for stabbing Suarez twice in the neck. She was later found by her father. Although she was put on life support, she died three days later. When he was found by police, Mohassib claimed that he blacked out and was covered in blood when he woke up. However, that is not what he told the outlet.

“I got home from work, I got the knife, and I killed her. . . . I went home, I cleaned up,” he added. He was asked if he had a message for the family of the victim, but refused and responded, “No. Allah told me to do it.” In 2022, he worked for just six weeks as a NYPD officer before he left to join the Marines. He was discharged from the military after he was found to be mentally unfit to serve. He tried to rejoin the NYPD but was denied.