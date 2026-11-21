The New York City Council is considering a ban on boiling live lobsters and would apply to any living crustaceans.

The bill proposed this week, which was sponsored by Councilmembers Oswald Feliz and Harvey Epstein, “would prohibit food service establishments from placing live crustaceans, including, but not limited to, lobsters and crabs, into boiling liquid for cooking.”

“A first violation would carry no monetary penalty with a second or subsequent violation resulting in a civil penalty of up to $100 per violation,” the proposed bill said. Restaurants would still have the ability to cook lobster, would have to kill them before the boil. The bill mirrors a number of other live-boil bans that have taken place in countries such as New Zealand, Austria, Norway, and others.

Animal activists have claimed that the sea creatures feel the pain of being cooked, like mammals would. Some, on the other hand, claim that their nervous system does not process pain. When he proposed the bill, Feliz echoed animal rights activists and told the New York Post that “boiling an animal alive is the textbook definition of animal cruelty.”

“Some argue that lobsters don’t feel pain. If they don’t feel pain, why do they thrash around and desperately try to escape when thrown into boiling water?” he added. “Boiling any animal alive is animal cruelty. “I also want to be clear: this bill does not remove lobster from the menu or prevent anyone from eating it,” he said. “Everyone is completely free to enjoy as much lobster as they want.”

However, restaurant owners have come out against the bill, with them saying that the city council has better things to do. Retired New York Italian restaurateur Angelo Vivolo said, “What’s next, do they want to introduce not using cow for meat or forget about prosciutto at an Italian restaurant? Forget about it!”