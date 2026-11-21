Lawyer says he was failed repeatedly by ex-bar exam director arrested for redistributing test points in Arkansas
Mattew Draper tried to take the bar under Nancie Givens eight times.
Mattew Draper tried to take the bar under Nancie Givens eight times.
An attorney has said that a former Arkansas bar exam director repeatedly prevented him from passing the test, and that he was able to pass the bar on his first try when he moved to Mississippi.
Nancie Givens, the former Arkansas bar director, was arrested and charged with 65 felonies earlier in November for allegedly tampering with bar exam scores for people that otherwise would have passed the test or passing those that would have otherwise failed.
One attorney believes that he was a victim of the alleged tampering. Mattew Draper, who spoke to KATV, said that he tried to pass the bar in Arkansas for eight years, taking the test about eight different times. After he moved to Mississippi, he was able to pass the test on the first try.
He said that from the beginning, he felt that Givens made it difficult for him to even take the exam. "Every time I turned something in this lady's email and me telling me they're not getting it and it's this lady, Nancie Givens and she's saying like, 'Hey, your application's missing this' or 'it's missing that.' And I'm like, 'okay, well I sent it in. I'll send it in again.' She would find things wrong with them...And every time you apply, you have to pay an application fee. You don't get that fee back," Draper said.
Draper said that Givens had him sign a peculiar acknowledgement, saying that he would agree if he passed the bar, he would not necessarily be admitted by the bar and may not be on public list of people that passed. Instead, he would get an email from Givens that would say if he passed or not.
"I had to sign one of these every time I took the bar exam all the way up until 2020," he said. Givens never actually emailed him the scores, Draper said.
"The emails she would send me would tell me I didn't pass. And she would say my scores... my scores would be in the mail, but I never actually received those scores in the mail," Draper said.
The charges against Givens span between 2020 and 2025. "If one person was able to even do something like this to this magnitude, or just even for the magnitude they're claiming she did it...that's a lack of checks and balances right there. I mean, that kind of just looks like somebody else was either not paying attention and there should have been... a better system to where this couldn't have been able to happen," Draper said.
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