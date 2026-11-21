An attorney has said that a former Arkansas bar exam director repeatedly prevented him from passing the test, and that he was able to pass the bar on his first try when he moved to Mississippi.

Nancie Givens, the former Arkansas bar director, was arrested and charged with 65 felonies earlier in November for allegedly tampering with bar exam scores for people that otherwise would have passed the test or passing those that would have otherwise failed.

One attorney believes that he was a victim of the alleged tampering. Mattew Draper, who spoke to KATV, said that he tried to pass the bar in Arkansas for eight years, taking the test about eight different times. After he moved to Mississippi, he was able to pass the test on the first try. He said that from the beginning, he felt that Givens made it difficult for him to even take the exam. "Every time I turned something in this lady's email and me telling me they're not getting it and it's this lady, Nancie Givens and she's saying like, 'Hey, your application's missing this' or 'it's missing that.' And I'm like, 'okay, well I sent it in. I'll send it in again.' She would find things wrong with them...And every time you apply, you have to pay an application fee. You don't get that fee back," Draper said.

Draper said that Givens had him sign a peculiar acknowledgement, saying that he would agree if he passed the bar, he would not necessarily be admitted by the bar and may not be on public list of people that passed. Instead, he would get an email from Givens that would say if he passed or not. "I had to sign one of these every time I took the bar exam all the way up until 2020," he said. Givens never actually emailed him the scores, Draper said.