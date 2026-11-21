The Trump administration has released a trove of government files about Bigfoot, one of the most mysterious figures in American culture.

The files were made public by the US Department of Agriculture on October 15. The three files were from the “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records.”

The files include an investigation by the US Forest Service from June 1982 which included reported Bigfoot footprints in the Umatilla National Forest in Washington state.

The files come after the Trump administration has also released a number of documents on UFOs and other phenomena. The release of the Bigfoot files, first reported by the Washington Post, showed that authorities took measurements, photographs, and obtained physical evidence supposedly connected to the folklore creature. Some more files date back to the 1940s in Montana. The US Forest Service also once hosted a forum near Yosemite called "Bigfoot in Your Backyard." Two agency employees are also recorded talking about the creature as a matter of fact more than fiction.

“He smells bad, he screams, he howls, wood knocks and whistles,” said Kathy Marquez, who is a visitor center employee. “All sizes from little to big, male and female, have been seen.” Another believer in the beast, Kathy Strain, said that there are 65 recorded sightings in the Western Sierra Nevada.

One six-page document that was included in the October release was written in 1980 and recounted a 1940s-era report about hunters seeing large tracks in Petty Creek, Montana and was written by Leo Kinney. "At this point we held a conference and decided that we were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was, and though we didn't confess it at this time, in later conversations we found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs," Kinney wrote.