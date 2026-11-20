Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is investigating an incident that took place on its campus in late October, where a man who claimed to be a professor said he hoped a pro-life activist was shot like Charlie Kirk and said he wanted to "snap [his] neck off and sh*t down [his] throat." The college has not confirmed whether the man in question is connected to the college.

The confrontation took place in late October, when a volunteer with Tradition, Family, and Property Student Action was protesting against abortion. The review of the incident was first reported by The College Fix. The stop at the Richmond campus was part of a caravan event that members of the TFP were undertaking, traveling through the state.

The volunteer, Rafael Ramos, began debating the unidentified man who claimed to be a professor of international relations. The man told Ramos that he “doesn’t care about the innocent in the womb" and said that he can't have an opinion on abortion because he is not a woman, even though he had advocated for abortion rights just moments earlier.

"You don't have a right to determine what a woman does with her body," the man can be heard saying in the clip. "Do you care about the unborn women?" Ramos asked.

"No, I don't," the claimed professor said. "Oh, so you don't care about the unborn women?" Ramos responded.

The man responded again, "No, I don't!" "You know it’s murder," Ramos said as the man was walking away. The claimed professor then said, "I don't care."

In the clip, the professor then yelled, "F*ck Charlie Kirk" in the clip. "Charlie Kirk was shot and so are you," the men then said.

Ramos responded, "You're in favor of me getting shot like Charlie Kirk?" The man then said, "Yes, I am!"