In a lengthy press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, run for president, saying that Miller was “was better than these two guys,” referring to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had joined Trump at the podium.

While taking questions from reporters, Trump remarked, “By the way, we have the most powerful men in the world, in the room right now, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. You have anything to say,” bringing Miller to the podium.

Miller lauded Trump’s accomplishments over the first two years of his return to the White House. He said, “I just wanted to say that what President Trump has achieved over the last two years, is more than any president has achieved by far in American history. We could stand up here for four hours and go through achievement by achievement by achievement.” “The first president in American history to achieve net deregulation. In other words, not only were more regulations removed than added, but 10 to one, for every new 110 regulations removed. Never happened before in history.

He listed off accomplishments that have taken place, saying, “Ended DEI, ended transgender insanity, fully secured the border, record deportations, record low murder rate, record production of American fossil fuels, record production of American coal, the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the 1970s, rebalanced all of our global trading relationships, rebuilt the entire US military, rebuilt the entire federal law enforcement apparatus, took on the drug cartels using lethal force for the first time in American history, never been done before, took over Venezuela in less than an hour, doubling US oil reserves overnight, and as discussed at length today, completely rechanging our relationship, reforming our relationship with Russia and China.” “At the same time, producing the strongest economy in American history, the fastest wage growth in American history, and inheriting 20-plus percent year over year inflation, and defeating that that he inherited from the Biden administration, plus four years of international humiliation and debasement and degradation. No president has done what he has done over the last two years, and what you're going to see over the next two years, as astonishing as that has been, under his leadership, the next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history.”