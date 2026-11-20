BREAKING: Trump will NOT allow US companies to build overseas data centers
“We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” he said.
“We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” he said.
In a White House press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would not permit US companies to build data centers overseas. “We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” he said.
Trump’s remarks come the day after he returned from a whirlwind Asia tour that brought him to the Philippines and China, where he participated in trilateral talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese head Xi Jinping. Trump discussed that trip with reporters, as he was flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“And we're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen. You know, they allowed that to happen with chips and everything else, and it was very destructive to our country. That's where we started going behind. So I just I don't know that's a breaking story, but I haven't even said that to my people. But I'm telling them now they're here. Many of them are here, and we're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” Trump said.
“If they do that, they can. But we're going to put a tremendous tax on them. If they do it, we want them to build it here. And if they won't go in Texas, or if they won't go in California, they're going to go in West Virginia. They're going to go. We have a lot of lot of places that want them badly, and they're great places. They have energy, and they have everything. They're tremendous assets. There's one area right next to Loudon County where they have a lot of data centers. They're making so much money they don't know what to do with it. And you're going to make a lot of money. You're going to have your taxes reduced,” Trump went on.
“They're going to build their own electricity, so the electricity is going to go down. Actually, your electricity costs will go down. You can negotiate your own deals. Ideally, your leaders can negotiate deals. In one case, they're paying teachers $50,000 in order to get it approved in Louisiana, and another place they're giving the residents in that area $10,000 a piece. It's okay with me. Make the deal. They have plenty of money. Take it. But then we're not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen. And we're going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it. They want to build now one in Finland, and we're not allowing that to happen,” Trump confirmed.
Data centers as a concept have been highly controversial in the United States, with constituents saying that they don’t want this kind of industry in their towns. Concerns have ranged from water and energy usage to noise pollution. There have been indications that Chinese propaganda has been behind the effort to turn the American public against data centers, which are necessary for AI companies to build their products to scale.
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