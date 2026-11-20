Trump’s remarks come the day after he returned from a whirlwind Asia tour that brought him to the Philippines and China, where he participated in trilateral talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese head Xi Jinping. Trump discussed that trip with reporters, as he was flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

“And we're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen. You know, they allowed that to happen with chips and everything else, and it was very destructive to our country. That's where we started going behind. So I just I don't know that's a breaking story, but I haven't even said that to my people. But I'm telling them now they're here. Many of them are here, and we're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” Trump said.

“If they do that, they can. But we're going to put a tremendous tax on them. If they do it, we want them to build it here. And if they won't go in Texas, or if they won't go in California, they're going to go in West Virginia. They're going to go. We have a lot of lot of places that want them badly, and they're great places. They have energy, and they have everything. They're tremendous assets. There's one area right next to Loudon County where they have a lot of data centers. They're making so much money they don't know what to do with it. And you're going to make a lot of money. You're going to have your taxes reduced,” Trump went on.