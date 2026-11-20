As socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has disbanded the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), it has been revealed that he was arrested by the elite police tactical unit at least twice over the past few years.

A review of photos and video by Crain’s New York Business found two instances in which Mamdani was arrested by the SRG between 2021 and 2024.

Footage captured by ABC 7 in June of 2024 showed then-state assembly member Mamdani being escorted away by an SRG officer with his hands zip-tied behind his back. Mamdani had been part of a protest outside of Hunter College in which agitators blocked the entrance to a hearing in which a board voted to raise rents on leases for rent-stabilized apartments. Mamdani would go on to announce his candidacy for mayor just months after the incident. The local news report did not mention Mamdani by name, nor the involvement of the SRG. The video of Mamdani showed that the officer escorting him had an SRG insignia on his shoulder, and the words “NYPD Strategic Response Group” on his back.

Mamdani was also arrested by the unit in 2021, video posted to his own X account showed. The August 2021 footage showed Mamdani, sporting a Covid-era face mask, being zip-tied and taken away by an SRG officer zip-tied and taken away by an SRG officer. Mamdani wrote in the post, “We've done it before, and we will do it again: The legislature needs to reconvene TODAY to pass a new moratorium — NYers’ lives depend on it. I was among 17 who were arrested during our protest. We're out now & we'll keep fighting for these tenant protections to be passed.”

He had been part of a group protesting in downtown Brooklyn to demand an expansion on the state’s eviction moratorium. Mamdani had been wearing a red shirt that read, "Housing justice for all.” During his campaign, Mamdani had promised to disband the SRG. On Monday, he announced that this was moving forward. He said that the core functions of the group would be rolled over to different NYPD divisions.