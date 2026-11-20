A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Christian messages sent out by US Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for a number of holidays in the country are unconstitutional and barred her from continuing to share them.

Biden-appointed Judge Trina Thompson of the US District Court for the Northern District of California wrote that “the good faith intentions of the Secretary are not the issue here,” but that messages sent marking Easter and Christmas “go too far.”

Those messages, sent on April 5, 2026, and December 23, 2025, “suggest acquiescence that amounts to coercive pressure; a pressure of conformity sufficient to raise an Establishment Clause violation.” PDF Ruling on Rollins Christian Messages Open Ruling on Rollins Christian Messages (PDF, opens in a new tab) Download Ruling on Rollins Christian Messages (PDF) Ruling on Rollins Christian Messages The easter message read in part, “And so, like the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for.” It included an illustration of a “stone rolled away from Jesus’ tomb with the words ‘Christ is Risen’ written above the illustration.”

The Christmas email sent to employees included a video message in which she stated, “The spirit of generosity flows from the very first Christmas when God gave us the greatest gift possible, the gift of his Son and our Savior Jesus Christ, who came to free us from our sins and open the door to eternal life. This is the reason for the season.” Six USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees union sued in May, alleging violations of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act. Judge Thompson granted the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction as it related to the constitutional claim but dismissed the APA claims. She denied the department’s motion to dismiss.

Under the injunction, Rolins must “recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages. She ‘[m]ust stop if a colleague asks [her] to stop,’ she ‘[c]annot create a hostile work environment through persistent unwelcome advances,’ and she ‘[c]annot use official authority to pressure subordinates.’” The ruling stated that she is allowed to. “‘[d]iscuss [her] religious beliefs with interested colleagues,’ ‘[s]hare why [her] faith is meaningful to [her],’ ‘[p]olitely invite coworkers to religious services or events,’ ‘[e]xpress religious viewpoints during appropriate conversations.’”

The plaintiffs alleged that Rollins has not sent emails marking other religions’ holidays, and that they are expected to read communications from the Secretary because it could contain “consequential workplace information.” “The individual plaintiffs allege that the messages convey a preference for employees who share the Secretary’s Christian beliefs, make them feel excluded, and pressure them to conceal their own beliefs or appear to share hers. They fear workplace disfavor and retaliation for objecting; the complaint also alleges that supervisors have warned that objections would result in ‘trouble.’”