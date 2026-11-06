Walt Zerod, the Red Baron Pizza employee who was harassed during a shift by online streamers pulling a prank, has paused the GoFundMe made on his behalf after it raised nearly $800,000 for him and his family. He urged those wanting to donate to give to other charities such as a local church or other families in need this holiday season.

Zerod, a father of four, wrote in an update this week to the fundraiser, “Your kind words have meant the world to my family and I this past week. I still cannot believe how much you have all rallied behind us, and I can never thank you enough. I’ve been able to spend lots of extra time at home with my family this week.”

“I’ve decided to pause donations to my fundraiser today, Thursday, November 5, marking one week of your incredible generosity and support for my family and I,” he added. He said that the update would be his last, as he wants to protect his family's privacy and would not be doing any interviews.

“If you have the means and would like to continue helping others, please consider supporting another fundraiser, a local charity, or a church helping families in need this holiday season,” Zerod added. The fundraiser was launched on October 27 by a man in Arizona named Luke Oakenshield after footage of Zerod confronting a pair of streamer trolls went viral online. Zerod had been dutifully stocking pizzas in a grocery store when the punk streamer walked up to him and played the fake Apple Pay transaction prank, claiming to take money from him. Zerod remained calm at the beginning of the confrontation but later got frustrated as it went on.