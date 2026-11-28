Students at the University of Idaho stole promotional banners advertising an event hosted by the campus Turning Point USA chapter. The event’s featured speaker, Seth Gruber, received death threats, including one social media user comparing him to the assassinated Charlie Kirk.

According to a report by Campus Reform, photographs and videos documented the thefts of promotional materials and threats directed at event organizers ahead of the Leadership Institute-sponsored event that took place on November 19. Abbey Odell, a Leadership Institute state recruit who helped coordinate the event, said promotional banners were stolen multiple times and police reports were filed.

One video showed individuals stealing a banner before being confronted by Turning Point USA chapter Vice President Justin Rieb. Rieb also received a threatening direct message on Instagram from a user who wrote, “Dude full on kill yourself.” Campus Reform obtained screenshots documenting threats against organizers, including one account that replied “get Kirked” in a separate message.

“No students should have to experience this kind of hostile environment when on campus, when all they’re doing is expressing their beliefs,” Rieb said in a statement to Campus Reform. The threats and thefts came as the event faced opposition from the student government. University of Idaho President C. Scott Green addressed criticism of the event, titled “Feminism is a cancer,” in a campus-wide email.