A nurse on social media detailed how he formally reported a liberal colleague after she delayed administering pain medication to a severely injured patient because he was wearing a MAGA hat. The nurse said it was the first time in his seven-year career that he had filed a complaint against another medical professional.

The black nurse, who goes by the name Shiestynurse on X, detailed the incident in a video, saying the patient had fractures to both tibias, had been stabbed, and had been beaten with a baseball hat. He said his colleague made a comment about the patient’s political affiliation, saying, “Well, he can wait with his f*cking MAGA hat on.”

“If you are MAGA, do not wear your [hat]. Unfortunately, this is America, but unfortunately we have the libtard, woketard, f*cking retard, f*cking ideology is… when we’re in a place like healthcare where we’re supposed to put that aside and do our job, regardless of political affiliation, race, gender, whatever the f*ck you wanna call it. All that sh*t goes to the side and we’re supposed to step up and do our jobs as per our oath as practitioners in the healthcare,” the nurse said. “I, today, as the first time in my career, thought I… I didn’t think I’d see it, but I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen protesters. I’ve had a lot of all different types of things. Today was the first day that I was sick to my f*cking stomach. And I’ve heard liberal nurses say things and I just brush it off ’cause they’re retarded half the time and they’re f*cking stupid,” he continued.

“Mind you, sidebar: just because you’re smart and good at your job does not make you smart overall as a person. Sidebar discontinued,” he added. The nurse said he initially believed the colleague was making a politically charged comment without intending to act on it. However, he claimed to have observed her failing to administer the patient’s medication for roughly two hours.

“I watched this nurse eat her food. I’ve watched this… I watched this nurse go and see other patients. Mind you, this is a level one trauma. This is the most highest priority patient in their entire load, right?” he said. “But basically, I watched her for two hours. This patient has got his receiving blood. Neglect this patient. So she wasn’t just neglected his pain. She neglected everything else,” he explained. “I kind of took over for her. I said, ‘If you’re conflicted, I can take over.’ And that is what you’re supposed to do as a nurse. If you are conflicted in any way, you ask the next nurse or you act. You go immediately to your charge nurse and say, ‘I am biased and I’m conflicted and I need to change my assignment.’ And nobody should deny you, right?”

“So I had to go to… I unfortunately will… I wrote an entire statement. I involve management. I am going to the state board to make sure that she is at least, at minimum, suspended until further notice. And she writes an essay about how not to be a f*cking idiot and leave your politics at home,” he added. He continued to emphasize the need for healthcare workers to put politics and political beliefs aside when treating patients, saying that as a black nurse, he has treated “racist KKK Klansmen” because it is his job to do so.