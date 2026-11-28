Mamdani raised staff salaries by nearly $1 MILLION as he warned of massive NYC deficit: report
Mamdani said that he was “looking at every single dollar that the city spends" to find savings.
Mamdani said that he was “looking at every single dollar that the city spends" to find savings.
Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani handed out nearly $1 million in raises to his staff during his first year in office while at the same time warning of a massive deficit.
According to the New York Post, he has doled out around $850,000 since he was elected in January to 46 different staffers in raises. The number of staffers included 21 people that were brought on for the first time; that group was given $450,000 in raises before they were even employed for a year.
The Post reported that the raises for the first-time hires were twice the number of pay increases that happened for fresh staffers in both the Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio administrations.
“You got hired and accepted a salary and less than a year later — you got a pay raise?” Democratic strategist Bill Cunningham said about the move. “That’s not sending a good signal to the taxpayers that you’re serious about dealing with any of these ongoing budget challenges.”
Five staffers in particular were given a collective $95,000 pay bump on January 28, which was the same day Mamdani said that the deficit for the Big Apple was around $12 billion. At the time, he said: “There is a massive fiscal deficit in our city’s budget to the tune of at least $12 billion."
At the time, Mamdani said that he was “looking at every single dollar that the city spends" to find savings.
Mamdani used that deficit as leverage against New York Governor Kathy Hochul in an attempt to "tax the rich" with the mayor's new tax on second homes in the city. He originally wanted Hochul to raise taxes on the highest earners in the city and warned that if she didn’t, he would raise property taxes on all residents in the Big Apple.
He and Hochul eventually got a middle-of-the-road solution with the second home “pierre de terre” tax.
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