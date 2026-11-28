Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani handed out nearly $1 million in raises to his staff during his first year in office while at the same time warning of a massive deficit.

According to the New York Post, he has doled out around $850,000 since he was elected in January to 46 different staffers in raises. The number of staffers included 21 people that were brought on for the first time; that group was given $450,000 in raises before they were even employed for a year.

The Post reported that the raises for the first-time hires were twice the number of pay increases that happened for fresh staffers in both the Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio administrations. “You got hired and accepted a salary and less than a year later — you got a pay raise?” Democratic strategist Bill Cunningham said about the move. “That’s not sending a good signal to the taxpayers that you’re serious about dealing with any of these ongoing budget challenges.”

Five staffers in particular were given a collective $95,000 pay bump on January 28, which was the same day Mamdani said that the deficit for the Big Apple was around $12 billion. At the time, he said: “There is a massive fiscal deficit in our city’s budget to the tune of at least $12 billion." At the time, Mamdani said that he was “looking at every single dollar that the city spends" to find savings.