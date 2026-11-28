The government in British Columbia is set to take all trans, gender identity, and sexual orientation materials out of schools after the province elected conservative leadership.

The announcement was made by BC Premier Lorne Doerkson earlier this week, when he said that all SOGI 123 (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) materials will be removed from schools in order to make kids safer.

"Every kid in this province should be able to walk into a school and feel safe. Nobody should be picked on for any reason. I am going to be directing the Minister of Education to immediately strengthen measures to protect all children. SOGI 123 has become a lightning rod to the vision in this province, but our schools should be places to bring children together," Doerkson said. "A lot of parents feel as though ... they haven't had enough say ... in what their kids are being taught, and I think that they have a point. We've talked about this a lot throughout the campaign; parents are essential partners in their children's education. They are the ones raising their children, and we believe they should have say in how and when sensitive topics are introduced," he added.

He then added, "As of today, SOGI 123 materials coming off government websites, and materials, including resources the province provides to schools." Doerkson was asked a series of questions after making the announcement, including about the prospect that a teacher may ignore the instruction to remove the SOGI 123 materials, and still use it in class.

He said that if teachers continue to use the materials, they will "get pushback" from both the parents and the government. Although those behind the SOGI 123 materials claim they are used to prevent bullying of children who are LGBTQ. However, it has been slammed by parents who wish to protect their children from gender ideology.