Secretary Brook Rollins has announced the first-ever Great American Christmas Market, which will be hosted by the US Department of Agriculture and be held at the National Mall in Washington, DC on December 2 to 3.

Rollins posted a video to X to announce the event, saying, “Hey everyone, it's Brooke Rollins, your 33rd Secretary of Agriculture. Christmas is indeed the most wonderful time of the year, and to help us ring in the spirit of the season, we want to invite you to join us at the very first Great American Christmas Market, starting on Wednesday, December 2nd, on the National Mall right here in Washington D.C.”

The event will be taking place outside the USDA building located at 1400 Jefferson Dr SW. in the nation’s capital. She said that the event will be free to attend and will go from 3 pm to 9 pm on the days open.

"This one-of-a-kind two-day celebration will bring together farmers and ranchers and artisans from across this great country to showcase the food and the fiber and the festivities that fill our hearts and our homes with joy and love every single Christmas. You don't need a ticket; it is free to attend, so bring your family and friends down to the National Mall from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December second and December third," she added.