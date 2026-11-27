Earlier in October, a judge cleared authorities with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to search Rep. Ilhan Omar's home in connection with an investigation into her immigration status. Now, a federal grand jury in Minnesota is hearing evidence in the case. She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

This comes as there are at least two active investigations into Omar, including one into immigration fraud and another into her finances.

The search warrant for the October raid on Omar's home has now been unsealed, with DOJ prosecutors saying that the alleged crimes from Omar started "long before she was ever in Congress." According to Fox News, court records in the investigation say that there are three versions of Omar’s name present on evidence, which may be relevant to the immigration probe if she ever used a false name or birthdate.

Prosecutors said that they have been looking for evidence of violations between 1980 and the present day. Omar claimed that she was born in 1982 in Somalia and was able to get citizenship through her father, who was naturalized in the US in 2000. If she was born a year earlier, she would not have been able to become a US citizen through the automatic naturalization process with her father. Before May 2019, there were a number of sources that listed her birth year as 1981. UC Berkley Law Professor and former Clarence Thomas clerk John Yoo broke down what has taken place and said that prosecutors may find her ineligible for Congress.

The professor appeared on Fox News, where he broke down the details of the case and pointed out that although the case is taking place under the Trump administration, this would not be a "partisan witch hunt," as both the Obama and Biden administrations investigated Omar. "When you go to a grand jury it means that prosecutors have now looked at the evidence and think that there's at least some kind of probable cause to believe that she committed these crimes," Yoo said.

He added that there may be a more important "constitutional principle" that would apply to the case, if Omar is found to have committed immigration fraud. "The Constitution requires that to serve in the House of Representatives, a member has to be a citizen,” he added.