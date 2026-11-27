A US government development agency linked to USAID approved a loan guarantee of up to $55.75 million for the Bank of Palestine four years after American victims of terrorist attacks and their families sued the bank, accusing it of knowingly providing financial services to Hamas leaders and institutions.

The US International Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) board approved the guarantee on September 7, 2023, one month before the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The agency said it would support lending to small and midsize businesses in the West Bank and Gaza. Its public project summary lists $80 million in total project financing and $55.75 million in potential US exposure.

The guarantee was approved under the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, a program that has drawn fresh scrutiny following the release of internal USAID files. Congress authorized up to $250 million over five years for two programs. USAID funded projects that brought Israelis and Palestinians together, while the DFC supported private-sector investment in the West Bank and Gaza. An internal USAID briefing warned that Palestinians might avoid the agency’s projects if they saw participation as normalization with Israel. Officials also warned that the Palestinian Authority might resist because it received no direct benefit. USAID separately told Congress that Palestinian organizations submitted 21 of 166 applications as lead applicants in the first peace-grant competition, compared with 111 from Israeli organizations.

In a 2019 lawsuit regarding 12 attacks in Israel between 2001 and 2003, the plaintiffs alleged Bank of Palestine maintained accounts and processed payments for Hamas institutions and fundraisers. The bank moved to dismiss on jurisdictional grounds and for failure to state a claim. In 2021, a federal judge allowed limited discovery into the bank’s dealings with New York financial institutions and denied the motion without prejudice. The court left the underlying allegations unresolved. In November 2025, the families of other terror victims filed a second federal complaint accusing Bank of Palestine of knowingly helping Qatar Charity transfer money to Hamas-linked institutions. The alleged transfers predate the federal guarantee. The public records reviewed do not establish that the guarantee financed those transfers.

In another case, families of October 7 victims accused Palestinian-American businessman Bashar Masri and his companies of helping Hamas use a Gaza industrial park originally developed with USAID support. Masri denied the allegations. He resigned from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Dean’s Council days after the lawsuit was filed. USAID’s own peace fund awarded a $2.2 million grant to Mercy Corps to support cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian businesses. In a separate Gaza aid operation, NGO Monitor alleged that a Hamas-controlled ministry helped select beneficiaries. Mercy Corps said Hamas threatened a staff member and that the organization does not coordinate with Hamas. An audit covering $781,865 in peace-grant spending through December 2023 found no violations of the federal order prohibiting transactions with terrorists.