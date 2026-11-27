It has been revealed that the husband of US Senator from Nebraska Deb Fischer, Bruce Fischer, has died by suicide.

A spokesperson for Fischer posted about the lawmaker’s husband, “There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer’s husband, Bruce. Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning. There will be no further comment and no other details will be provided.”

In an initial statement that was released on Monday about Bruce’s death, Fischer said that her husband was “her partner in life” and her “greatest source of strength.” The family initially thought that he “passed away peacefully” while he was spending time outdoors at home. He was 75 years old. The couple lived together in the Sandhills of Nebraska. Bruce was a rancher, father, and grandfather.