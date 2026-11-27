Detroit adult day care owner sentenced to 15 months in prison for billing Medicare for therapy for dead patients
Yolanda Matthews submitted at least $539,300 in bogus claims, including more than $4,000 for a day when her center was closed.
Yolanda Matthews submitted at least $539,300 in bogus claims, including more than $4,000 for a day when her center was closed.
A Detroit adult day care owner was sentenced Monday to 15 months in federal prison after billing Medicare for psychotherapy that never took place, including sessions she claimed to have provided to patients who had already died.
Yolanda Matthews, 58, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, owned New Beginnings Adult Center in Detroit. From 2020 through 2025, she submitted at least $539,300 in false claims for individual and group therapy, according to the Justice Department. Some patients were in the hospital when the center claimed to have treated them. Matthews also billed under former employees’ names and credited current employees with sessions they never provided.
On one day when the center was closed, New Beginnings billed Medicare more than $4,000 for purported treatment, prosecutors said.
Matthews pleaded guilty on July 27 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. The court ordered her to pay $539,300 in restitution to Medicare and to forfeit the same amount.
Her husband, Emory Matthews, 62, was indicted in September on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he helped submit more than $4.75 million in false Medicare claims. They also allege that he concealed his role as an administrator at New Beginnings after a prior conviction for health care kickbacks and bribes barred him from billing Medicare. He is presumed innocent of the new charges.
Earlier this month, a Queens adult day care director pleaded guilty in a $127 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme involving two centers and a related pharmacy. As in the Detroit case, some claims were for care supposedly provided while patients were in the hospital. In a separate Brooklyn case involving two adult day care centers and a home health care company, two recruiters pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to defraud Medicaid through kickbacks. The centers’ owner was sentenced to 76 months in prison in September.
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