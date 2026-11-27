A Detroit adult day care owner was sentenced Monday to 15 months in federal prison after billing Medicare for psychotherapy that never took place, including sessions she claimed to have provided to patients who had already died.

Yolanda Matthews, 58, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, owned New Beginnings Adult Center in Detroit. From 2020 through 2025, she submitted at least $539,300 in false claims for individual and group therapy, according to the Justice Department. Some patients were in the hospital when the center claimed to have treated them. Matthews also billed under former employees’ names and credited current employees with sessions they never provided.

On one day when the center was closed, New Beginnings billed Medicare more than $4,000 for purported treatment, prosecutors said. Matthews pleaded guilty on July 27 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. The court ordered her to pay $539,300 in restitution to Medicare and to forfeit the same amount.