The flagship cloud computing platform for the US Air Force has been hacked, according to a report from Reuters.

In a statement to the outlet, the Air Force said that it “does not comment on the ​security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems ​and mission capabilities.”

The hack into the platform, Cloud One, was found in the past month when staff was updating the system. The full extent of the hack and if any information was stolen is not clear. Cloud One, which was started in 2017, was meant to be a one-stop shop platform for all Air Force tech. The platform uses the technology from four companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Alphabet (Google).

According to two sources that spoke to the outlet, Cloud One is one of the largest platforms in the military. "A breach here is a big deal,” one source told the outlet. Cyber Command, which is the military’s cyber force, was reportedly called in to assess what took place.

According to Reuters, the hackers used a vulnerability that was found in the system which holds data and information on the air defense radar of the US and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles in approximately 200 locations for the Air Force. The hack at the Air Force comes as there have been a series of hacks around the US, even hitting what are thought of as the most secure institutions, such as the NSA.

The FBI crime database was hacked, which is the system where law enforcement around the country can check for warrants and criminal histories. The New York Times reported earlier this week that hacks have also taken place at the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In one hack, 178 companies were targeted through the software program Optimizely. Tech outages have also become a serious issue over the last few weeks.