Apparently gangbanger El Salvadoran illegal immigration Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a “civil rights leader.” That’s according to MSNOW guest Erika Andiola of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. She made the remarks after Abrego Garcia deported himself to Spain.

“How do you think history comes to remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia?” Alicia Mendez asked Andiola.

“He is a civil rights leader,” Andiola said. “He is a human rights leader. Not just in this country but around the world. I mean, he is a man who was, literally, a few years, ago, a day laborer. And now he’s somebody who is fighting for himself and millions of Americans who, if he wasn’t battling this, honestly, our own Constitution right now would be compromised. So I want people to see him as a civil rights leader.” The National Day Laborer Organizing Network states that they “improve the lives of day laborers, migrants and low-wage workers. We build leadership and power among those facing injustice so they can challenge inequality and expand labor, civil and political rights for all.” The group’s “vision” is to “live in a world of diverse communities where day laborers live with full rights and responsibilities in an environment of mutual respect, peace, harmony and justice.”

Abrego Garcia was under orders of deportation when he was removed to his home nation of El Salvador. A judge had said that while he must be deported, he should be sent to a third party nation as he feared gang activity in his native land. Since that order, however, circumstances in El Salvador had changed and new President Nayib Bukele had put nearly all gang members in prison. Abrego Garcia, who was under investigation in the US for gang activity, alleged human trafficking of other illegal immigrants, and who had been reported to police by his wife for abuse, was initially put in the CECOT prison. After much tumult and political posturing, including from Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen who seeks the Majority Leader position, Abrego Garcia came back to the US to face charges.

A judge released him, but since the deportation order was still in effect, he was picked up and again slated for deportation, since a judge had said he could not go back to El Salvador, federal immigration officials suggested he go to a safe, third party nation in Africa. Instead, Abrego Garcia self-deported to Spain. The option to self-deport, with a taxpayer-funded plane ticket, was on the table the entire time. Now that he’s in Spain, he’s being hailed as a hero.