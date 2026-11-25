Salvadoran illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia self-deported to Spain on Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security accused mainstream media outlets and sanctuary politicians of peddling a “sob story” by portraying him as a “Maryland man” while glossing over his immigration status and allegations of gang ties, human smuggling and domestic abuse.

“We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. Now, this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocent Americans.”

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, Abrego Garcia’s attorney, said, his client’s stay in Spain could be temporary, and is waiting out the end of the Trump administration. “Where he goes from here, where he chooses to settle for the next two years while he waits out the end of this administration, will be his choice, not the administration’s choice,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said in a statement obtained by NewNation. “He has a lot of options, and he is still determining them.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador and met with Abrego Garcia in April 2025 after the Trump administration sent him there the prior month. The Atlantic portrayed him as a “Maryland dad.” The administration acknowledged that sending him to El Salvador violated a 2019 immigration order barring his removal to that country. He was returned to the United States in June 2025 after the Supreme Court directed the administration to facilitate his return. DHS reiterated its allegation that Abrego Garcia belongs to MS-13, which the State Department designated a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025. In a filing with the Supreme Court, the government said he was arrested in Maryland in 2019 in the company of alleged gang members and that a police source identified him as a ranking MS-13 member.

The federal human smuggling case stemmed from a November 30, 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. State troopers pulled Abrego Garcia over for speeding. Court records put nine passengers in the vehicle, and prosecutors said they had no luggage despite being on what Abrego Garcia described as a long-distance trip. US District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. dismissed the indictment in May, finding that the government failed to rebut a presumption that it had prosecuted him in retaliation for challenging his deportation. The Justice Department appealed, arguing that career prosecutors brought the charges based on the evidence.

DHS also cited petitions for protection filed by Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, in 2020 and 2021. In the first petition, she alleged that he kicked, slapped and shoved her, held her against her will and locked her children in their bedroom while they cried. In the 2021 filing, she alleged that he punched and scratched her and ripped off her shirt. Vasquez Sura later said she chose to drop the 2021 civil proceedings and that the couple went to counseling. Mullin’s “child predator” accusation stems from a claim federal prosecutors cited in a 2025 detention motion. An alleged co-conspirator said Abrego Garcia solicited nude photos and videos of a minor beginning around 2020. The claim was outside the scope of the smuggling indictment.