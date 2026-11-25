Leftist agitators block socialist Seattle mayor from leaving anti-ICE rally after she speaks
Wilson condemned ICE before ending her remarks with “ICE out.”
Wilson condemned ICE before ending her remarks with “ICE out.”
Anti-ICE protesters surrounded Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s vehicle and blocked her from leaving a SeaTac parking lot Tuesday, moments after she spoke at a rally condemning federal immigration arrests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The protesters accused Wilson of being complicit with ICE, and King County sheriff’s deputies had to physically move them out of the way so she could leave.
Wilson had just addressed union members, airport workers and immigration activists at Angle Lake Park near the Alaska Airlines headquarters. Wilson condemned ICE before ending her remarks with “ICE out.”
As she left, a group broke away from the rally, surrounded her vehicle and security detail, and blocked the front of her car. Deputies arranged for Wilson’s driver to back out, but protesters moved behind the vehicle to block that route as well, the sheriff’s office said.
Wilson’s press secretary, Ansel Herz, told MyNorthwest the group was called Super Familia and appeared to be making demands involving Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson. Herz said Wilson’s staff offered to meet with the group to discuss its demands and that protesters responded with verbal abuse. The sheriff’s office reported no arrests, no damage and no reportable use of force by deputies.
The main rally drew King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, SeaTac Mayor Mohamed Egal and SEIU Local 6 President Zenia Javalera. Demonstrators marched from the park to Alaska Airlines’ nearby headquarters, where organizers called on CEO Ben Minicucci to condemn ICE and change how the airline responds to immigration enforcement at airports. Ferguson had made similar demands during a press conference on Saturday. Alaska Airlines said it was in talks with government authorities and the Port of Seattle about limiting disruptions to passengers, workers and flight operations.
The rally followed Saturday’s arrests of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, on the jet bridge of an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. ICE said both had overstayed their visas and that officers arrested Hernandez Mejia after she allegedly threw hot coffee at them during her father’s arrest. Wilson had already condemned the operation, calling the tactics “unacceptable and un-American.”
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