Anti-ICE protesters surrounded Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s vehicle and blocked her from leaving a SeaTac parking lot Tuesday, moments after she spoke at a rally condemning federal immigration arrests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The protesters accused Wilson of being complicit with ICE, and King County sheriff’s deputies had to physically move them out of the way so she could leave.

Wilson had just addressed union members, airport workers and immigration activists at Angle Lake Park near the Alaska Airlines headquarters. Wilson condemned ICE before ending her remarks with “ICE out.”

As she left, a group broke away from the rally, surrounded her vehicle and security detail, and blocked the front of her car. Deputies arranged for Wilson’s driver to back out, but protesters moved behind the vehicle to block that route as well, the sheriff’s office said. Wilson’s press secretary, Ansel Herz, told MyNorthwest the group was called Super Familia and appeared to be making demands involving Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson. Herz said Wilson’s staff offered to meet with the group to discuss its demands and that protesters responded with verbal abuse. The sheriff’s office reported no arrests, no damage and no reportable use of force by deputies.