The City of Boston has declared Thanksgiving to be a National Day of Mourning with a vote held in the City Council chamber. The city that would not exist were it not for the Pilgrims, crossing the frigid Atlantic in a rickety boat called the Mayflower, has decided that the events leading to its own founding are something to be abhorred and regretted.

For the 3rd straight year, the City of Boston has announced that it hates itself and the nation would be better had it never been born. Of course, the nation would not exist had Boston never been founded and Boston never would have been founded if the Pilgrims hadn't set off from England and the Pilgrims would not have survived if it weren't for help from the Indians and help from the Indians is what we celebrate at Thanksgiving.

It has been since the 1970s that indigenous Indian tribes have gathered together in Plymouth to protest the arrival of the white man. Now the resolution in City Council is an annual tradition, like when the president pardons a turkey. The resolution carries no legal weight and brings with it no responsibilities of action items. The State House will not be torn down. The entire thing is strictly for show. As part of that show, Councilor-at-large Julia Mejia spoke about how terrible Thanksgiving is for the indigenous community, which at the time of the first Thanksgiving was a nomadic tribe.

"The story of Thanksgiving that so many of us grew up learning in school fails to acknowledge the devastating consequences that colonialization had and continues to have on Indigenous peoples," Mejia said. What she said isn't actually true. Growing up in coastal New England, taking annual field trips to Plymouth Rock and Plymouth Plantation, in the 1980s and 90s, I heard repeatedly the story of how devastating the white man's arrival was to the natives. This despite the fact that the natives were not really "native" to North America but had likely traveled from Asia across the Bering Strait at some previous point in time.

It turns out that humans have been traveling around the world, in whatever manner of conveyance could carry them, including their own feet, since humans were born on this earth. Adam and Eve didn't stay put and neither did anyone else. Mejia continued her diatribe, saying "I think it’s important that we recognize that these are not simply injustices of the past. And as a city, we have a responsibility to ensure that our commitment to equity and justice includes the Indigenous peoples whose lands we live on."