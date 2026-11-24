The CIA, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, has suffered an apparent hack, reports have revealed. The hack reportedly affected unclassified information, and no classified information was affected.

The New York Times was the first to report the matter, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter. The sources said that the breach affected an open-source intelligence analysis system, which is a computer network that seeks intelligence insights in public, unclassified material.

Two of the sources said that information at other government agencies are believed to have also been exposed in the breach. The issue has reportedly been resolved. An ODNI official told CNN, “There have been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems.”

This comes as a number of companies and government agencies have experienced outages in recent weeks. This includes Microsoft, Apple, and major banks, as well as the US Department of Agriculture and the NSA. A major disruption came on Friday the 13th, when the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop after a technical failure in its telecommunications network disrupted communications between air traffic controllers and pilots.