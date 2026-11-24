Left-wing children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel was spotted on Monday visiting a federal youth immigration court in New York City, where she demanded attorneys for children wh came into the US as unaccompanied minors. Ms. Rachel has frequently come out against the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Ms. Rachel spoke with children at the Ted Weiss Federal Building, some of whom were attending court without an attorney. Among them was 9-year-old Angel, who had traveled to the US alone from Mexico and lives with his mother in the Bronx, per ABC 7.

Ms. Racel wrote regarding the child, "Kids representing themselves in immigration court is so wrong. I saw Angel up at the mic without a lawyer and I couldn’t believe it. He’s 9 years old! Hearing kids hear the word “removable” over and over about themselves… Heartbreaking. Stop the cruelty! I am getting Angel a lawyer.” She said of the visit, "It's heartbreaking. I care so much about every child and I just want to see every child thriving in school and my heart goes out to anyone going through this.” She added, “I think about how that makes a child feel whether or not you are removable...I don't want any child to hear that word associated with them.”

Following the visit, Ms. Rachel said that lawmakers should focus more on children. “I think our problems would really be a lot less if we all just focus on taking care of kids and centered kids in policies.” Reponding to Ms. Rachel’s visit, Tanya Tay Posobiec wrote, “A nine-year-old child traveled from Mexico to the United States without an accompanying adult, and Ms. Rachel’s biggest concern is that he doesn’t have an immigration attorney? Wrong priorities. What kind of parent puts a child in that position? And what kind of adult overlooks the far bigger issue here? Where is the accountability?”

Tanya Tay Posobiec on Ms. Rachel's visit X Jack Posobiec replied, “The answer to your question about what kind of adult does that, is a human trafficker.” Ms. Rachel in recent months has been seen siding with far-left agitators against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. In June, she was seen outside Delaney Hall in New Jersey, protesting the detainment of illegal immigrants and singing songs with children outside the facility’s fences.