US Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has vowed to fight her case “all the way to the Supreme Court” after a lower court judge ruled that her holiday emails containing Christian messages “go too far.”

Speaking with Fox and Friends, Rollins said, So I'm so proud, obviously, of my faith. I think that George Washington, our Declaration of Independence, Day of Proclamation, this is a country that's based on faith. So for Christmas and Easter, I'll send an email to our 100,000 employees at USDA, Happy Easter, you know, God bless America, all of the beautiful things … I said Jesus is risen on Easter.”

“Now keep in mind, Joe Biden had transgender visibility day on Easter, which I guess was okay to the courts, but a ninth, San Francisco judge, federal judge, ruled that unconstitutional this past week. So we're going to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court. “Obviously, our Constitution is not ... freedom from religion; it's freedom of religion. And Democrats and Republicans through the decades have relied on their faith. And as leaders in our country, I'll never stop doing that.”

On Thursday, Biden-appointed Judge Trina Thompson of the US District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that messages sent by Rollins to Department of Agriculture employees on Christmas and Easter “go too far.” Multiple USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees union had sued in May, alleging violations of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act. She wrote that the two messages “suggest acquiescence that amounts to coercive pressure; a pressure of conformity sufficient to raise an Establishment Clause violation.”

The easter message read in part, “And so, like the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for.” It included an illustration of a “stone rolled away from Jesus’ tomb with the words ‘Christ is Risen’ written above the illustration.” The Christmas email sent to employees included a video message in which she stated, “The spirit of generosity flows from the very first Christmas when God gave us the greatest gift possible, the gift of his Son and our Savior Jesus Christ, who came to free us from our sins and open the door to eternal life. This is the reason for the season.”