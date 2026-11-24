The US Army has been cleared to detonate lead explosives in Iowa following a ruling by a federal appeals court. President Trump had paused the planned detonation, saying he wanted both the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and Governor-elect Rob Sand to sign off on it.

The Army has several tons of old explosive material that has become too unstable to move and has said that the safest way to get rid of it is to blow it up. Lead azide is a compound commonly used to detonate larger explosives, but as the material has degraded, it is more sensitive to friction, which increases the likelihood of accidental explosions.

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said in a post to X, “This evening, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order that allows the Army to proceed with the detonation of long-ago-placed explosives (2009) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Likewise, the current Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, has given her support to go forward, and the Governor Elect, Rob Sand, has stated that the decision should be made ‘based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks.’” He added that “every agency agrees and both Iowa's current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts. We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa's citizens comes first.”

The scheduled detonation of the degrading lead azide explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was paused by President Donald Trump, who said that he wanted the military to hold off on the test unless both the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and Governor-elect Rob Sand signed off on it. "I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation," Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

He added, "If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" The Eighth Circuit, hours after Trump's post, denied a request from the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club that would have blocked the operation to detonate the material.

"Here we are faced with a situation in which the risk is between a controlled detonation and an unplanned explosion, not between the risk of a controlled detonation and no explosion at all," the court said in the decision. Sand later did not approve or deny the operation from taking place. "The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks. Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward. That means they should have the same access to the information I’ve received in briefings from the administration, straight from the source. I’ve asked the federal government to share that information with the public as soon as possible."

The detonation was set for Friday last week, then it moved to Monday. Now, it is scheduled for Wednesday. In a release, the Army said, "The controlled detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is now scheduled on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 to allow for more optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced." The Army has warned those around the blast radius of the contained lead explosion should avoid the area, avoid going outdoors, clean windows and keep their doors closed, clean surfaces after the blast, wash cars that were outside during the event, turn off their HVAC system, and other actions, per Stars and Stripes.