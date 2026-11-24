The newest candidate running for Columbus, Ohio mayor is a Somali Muslim who says that she would like to "transform the world" like the "Ottoman Empire."

Democrat Ohio state Rep. Munira Abdullahi announced that she will run for Columbus mayor next year in a challenge to longtime politicians in the city. She made the formal announcement on social media, saying, " Columbus, we deserve a city that works as hard as we do. Nurses, bus drivers, line cooks, parents juggling multiple jobs, and everyone in between: you’re doing your part. City Hall isn’t. That’s why today I’m proud to announce my campaign for Mayor of Columbus."

Currently, Abdullahi is a representative in the state House in Ohio. She was first elected in the state's 9th district in 2022 and ran unopposed. She won reelection in 2024. In 2026, she won again while running against Republican candidate Bruce Euans and clinched the victory with 72 percent of the voter. After she made her announcement to run for mayor, previous footage of the Democrat has gone viral of her speaking at an event for the Muslim American Society, which has been tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.

As she spoke, she said that she wanted to "transform the world" like the "Ottoman Empire" did. The Ottoman Empire at its height spanned across the north coast of Africa down along the Red Sea and up through modern-day Ukraine. During the Ottoman Empire's reign, they conquered Constantinople and renamed the city Istanbul. Europeans were taken as slaves during Islamic raids.