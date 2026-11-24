A mother and son were each sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for running a sex trafficking ring that involved seven other suspects and lured Venezuelan women to the United States with promises of jobs and forced them into prostitution at Nashville-area motels. The Justice Department announced Monday that all nine defendants in the case have now been sentenced.

Yilibeth Carmen Rivero-de Caldera and her son, Kleiver Daniel Mota Rivero, each received 204 months in prison. A federal court in Tennessee ordered the pair to pay a combined $171,614 in restitution to four victims. Several co-defendants were held jointly liable for portions of that amount based on their conduct toward individual victims.

In July, all nine defendants pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the operation. The mother and son each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, conspiracy to bring people into the United States illegally for financial gain, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors said the defendants recruited women in Venezuela with false promises of work and arranged to smuggle them into the United States. Once the women reached Nashville, the defendants told them they could repay inflated smuggling debts only by performing commercial sex acts. The defendants threatened women who resisted and threatened to harm their families in Venezuela. The ring collected payments on the debts and took a share of the women’s earnings.

Rivero-de Caldera recruited her adult children and their spouses, her son’s girlfriend, and others to help run the operation. Members of the ring posted online ads, arranged appointments with buyers, and collected the money. Prosecutors said the mother and son and a third defendant, Ramon De Jesus Velasquez Martinez, brandished firearms to intimidate the women. Mota Rivero and other defendants also led the women to believe he had ties to a Venezuelan prison gang and spoke openly about his prior prison term for homicide in Venezuela. “They sought to enrich themselves by stripping others of their freedom and dignity,” said Braden H. Boucek, the US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.