Sally Jo Tsaggaris was 46 when Joseph Michael Nissensohn murdered her in Tillicum, south of Tacoma. He was convicted of second-degree murder in Pierce County in 1991. A California jury later convicted him of murdering three teenage girls. Now California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spared him and 547 other death row inmates from execution.

As Newsom weighs a 2028 presidential run, death penalty opponents have booked a seven-figure national ad buy on CNN and MS NOW to praise Newsom’s sentence commutations, freeing death penalty inmates from their fate. The ad puts Newsom alongside footage of Martin Luther King Jr., Dolores Huerta and Harvey Milk and calls his decision “an action rooted in justice, guided by conscience and made with courage.”

These shouldn’t be the only entities to do an ad buy. Instead of praise, PACs that know how important it is to fight crime and lock criminals away should take out ads showing the faces of the victims these men butchered. The victims who were killed left behind children whose grief will never be healed, families who miss them every day—why should these men be spared when their victims can never be? The White House spoke out against Newsom’s actions, but the faces of every victim of these 547 criminals must be splashed across screens for everyone to see.

Nissensohn was nearing release from Washington custody in 2008 when California prosecutors charged him with killing 15-year-old Kathy Graves. A jury convicted him of murdering Graves, 13-year-old Tammy Jarschke and 14-year-old Tanya Jones. He was sentenced to death in 2014. His proposed commutation to life without parole is one of 382 that still require approval from the California Supreme Court. Two others on Newsom’s list have Washington ties. King County’s Green River Task Force looked into Dean Phillip Carter in 1984, but its commander said Carter’s methods differed enough that investigators had little interest in him. Marcus Wesson’s parents lived in Washington. California prosecutors said his family was preparing a bus for a trip here on the day of the Fresno confrontation that ended with nine people dead.

On Monday, President Donald Trump appeared with victims’ relatives at the Justice Department. Sandy Friend, whose 8-year-old son Michael Lyons was murdered, is challenging Newsom’s move in court. “You may have taken our justice, but you will never take Michael’s voice,” she said. California voters rejected efforts to repeal the death penalty twice. Newsom halted executions by executive order in 2019 and is now seeking to wipe out every death sentence in the state on his way out of office. His allies can buy all the airtime they want to call that courage. Let’s see him make the case to Sandy Friend’s son.