After judges released a homeless New York City man two other times in November, he has now been arrested for killing a woman in an attack that was potentially sexually motivated.

Alexander Florentino, who has been arrested 38 times total and 11 this year alone, has been charged with the Friday murder of a 62-year-old woman at her apartment on Catherine Street, the New York Post reported. Florentino had been released from custody the day before the killing.

Police said that the manner of the woman's death is pending an examination by the medical examiner, but she had injuries to her neck and face. A 66-year-old roommate of the woman who was killed came home as the attack was taking place and told police that the suspect attempted to hit him and broke a glass bottle over his head. The suspect was then chased by police after the killing, and he was later caught in the basement of a home.

Florentino had been hit with charges connected to an August incident. He was brought into court on November 13 but was promptly released by Judge Valentina Morales. He was not given any bail or bond conditions. He was then arrested on November 18 for petty larceny and possession of stolen property. But he was released a day later on November 19 by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard.

He is now facing charges of murder, attempted murder, strangulation, and others. The suspect, whom a local neighbor called "The Kat," has been in and out of the prison system for years. 56-year-old Michael Foster told reporters, “He’s been arrested for everything you can imagine, from menacing, to loitering, to petty theft. He is a homeless cat. That’s why we call him ‘The Kat.'"