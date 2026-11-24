Police at the Austin Peay State University campus in Tennessee have said that a supposed “noose” that was in a tree made out of a shoelace was determined to not be motivated by racism. The incident follows a number of other noose hoaxes that have taken place over the years.

The APSU Police reported finding the shoelace “noose” tied to a tree near Harvill Hall on Friday, per Fox 17. By Friday morning, someone claimed responsibility for putting the shoelace in the tree, and then the police found that the supposed hate symbol was not motivated by racial hatred at all.

Despite that, the school made a statement to condemn the shoelace regardless of the intent behind the person putting it in a tree. “The individual responsible has now been identified and has turned themselves in to APSU Campus Police. Based on the investigation, police have determined that the act was not motivated by racial hatred. Regardless of the intent, the university has no tolerance for acts of this nature and will ensure accountability through appropriate university processes and in partnership with local law enforcement,” the school said in a post to Facebook.