Video showed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arresting a woman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday after she allegedly threw hot coffee at officers as they tried to take another passenger into custody on a jet bridge.

ICE said officers carried out a targeted operation at about 8:05 am to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who the agency said had overstayed his visa. ICE said several travelers interfered with the arrest and that one passenger “hurled hot coffee on the officers.”

ICE identified the passenger as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, a Mexican national who the agency said had also overstayed her visa. Officers arrested Hernandez Mejia, and ICE said she would face a charge of assaulting a federal officer. The agency gave no details about possible injuries to officers or arrests of other passengers. The arrests took place as passengers boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles. The flight, scheduled to depart at 8:10 am, was delayed, the Associated Press reported. Alaska Airlines said it received no advance notice of the operation and had raised its concerns with authorities.

The Port of Seattle said it was “outraged” by the incident and was speaking with the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether officers had breached previously agreed airport protocols. ICE said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has called for anyone who assaults or obstructs officers to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The agency cited increases of more than 1,600 percent in assaults, 3,300 percent in vehicular attacks and 8,000 percent in death threats against its officers. ICE gave no time frame for those figures.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson wrote on X that ICE was “completely and totally out of control” and called its tactics “deeply un-American.” At a news conference later Saturday, Ferguson called for the agency to be abolished. Washington Attorney General Nick Brown accused “poorly trained masked federal agents” of “vanishing people out of thin air.” Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said she was outraged by footage of officers pulling a woman off the jet bridge and called the tactics “unacceptable and un-American.”

Rep. Adam Smith called the operation “absolutely unacceptable” and accused ICE of operating as a “paramilitary force.” He said the agency’s conduct was putting people at risk and eroding public trust. Rep. Pramila Jayapal initially said her office was gathering information about the arrests. In a subsequent statement, she said masked ICE agents had “terrorized our community,” called violent arrests “the hallmark of fascist states,” and said Democrats would work to rein in the agency when they took control of Congress.

These same Washington Democrats were notably silent in the immediate aftermath of two fatal crashes involving drivers federal authorities identified as illegal aliens. In March 2024, Raul Benitez-Santana was driving impaired at 107 mph when he slammed into Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd’s parked patrol car on I-5 near Marysville, killing him. A jury later convicted Benitez-Santana of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. ICE said he had entered the country illegally and had a domestic violence assault conviction dated May 24, 2019, three days after then-Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts state and local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.