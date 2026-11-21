Federal prosecutors charged a northeast Georgia man with international money laundering and destruction of evidence after the FBI alleged he sent more than $26,000 in cryptocurrency to people and groups affiliated with ISIS . Agents who searched his apartment said they found three phones submerged in an unidentified liquid and shredded documents soaking in a bathtub.

The FBI said the transfers took place in two periods, before and after Younes spent about two years in Turkey. Investigators allege he sent roughly $9,206 in 11 transactions between December 2021 and April 2022 using an alias. In September 2022, he flew to Turkey on a one-way ticket after allegedly selling his car, cashing out his retirement funds, and leaving his job. Turkish authorities later arrested and deported him to the United States, according to the DOJ.

Investigators allege Younes transferred another $16,807 between December 2025 and June 2026, using several phone numbers and accounts to conceal his identity. The FBI says at least some of that money was intended to support ISIS operations in Syria. The DOJ released images from cryptocurrency ATM cameras that it says show Younes during alleged transactions in March 2022 and May 2026.