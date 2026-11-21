Georgia man arrested for international money laundering, destroying evidence tied to ISIS
Agents who searched his apartment said they found three phones submerged in an unidentified liquid and shredded documents soaking in a bathtub.
Agents who searched his apartment said they found three phones submerged in an unidentified liquid and shredded documents soaking in a bathtub.
Federal prosecutors charged a northeast Georgia man with international money laundering and destruction of evidence after the FBI alleged he sent more than $26,000 in cryptocurrency to people and groups affiliated with ISIS. Agents who searched his apartment said they found three phones submerged in an unidentified liquid and shredded documents soaking in a bathtub.
Younes Moustafa Younes, 34, of Lavonia, appeared Thursday before US Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle. He was arrested on November 18.
The FBI said the transfers took place in two periods, before and after Younes spent about two years in Turkey. Investigators allege he sent roughly $9,206 in 11 transactions between December 2021 and April 2022 using an alias. In September 2022, he flew to Turkey on a one-way ticket after allegedly selling his car, cashing out his retirement funds, and leaving his job. Turkish authorities later arrested and deported him to the United States, according to the DOJ.
Investigators allege Younes transferred another $16,807 between December 2025 and June 2026, using several phone numbers and accounts to conceal his identity. The FBI says at least some of that money was intended to support ISIS operations in Syria. The DOJ released images from cryptocurrency ATM cameras that it says show Younes during alleged transactions in March 2022 and May 2026.
The FBI first identified Younes in 2020 after he allegedly viewed ISIS propaganda online. He acknowledged viewing the material in an interview with law enforcement and denied supporting extremist ideologies. Investigators say he later discussed supporting ISIS in encrypted messages and, after returning from Turkey, stayed in contact with people previously convicted on terrorism-related charges.
Federal agents arrested Younes on November 18 and executed warrants covering his apartment, car, electronic devices and workplace. The DOJ says one of the phones recovered from his apartment had been smashed, and another had its identification number removed.
He remains in federal custody ahead of preliminary and detention hearings scheduled for November 23 in Macon. The criminal complaint lists one count of international money laundering and one count of destruction of evidence. Each charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.
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