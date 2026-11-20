A Seattle bar owner says his Friday Ladies’ Night will continue after an internal email restricting the drink discount to biological women drew backlash online. In other words, ladies only, no men in ladies clothing.

Danny Pentin, owner of Art Marble 21 in South Lake Union, wrote in the email that the promotion had become a point of contention at the bar.

“Ladies night is for women. Biological women,” Pentin wrote. “Men dressed in women’s clothing are not women, nor are they ladies.” In the email, Pentin told employees that the discount did not apply to someone who has or can grow a mustache or who has an Adam’s apple. He also wrote, “There has to be a place in Seattle that defers to common sense and biology before ideology and politics, and we are that place. All are welcome, but all are not the same.”

Screenshots of the email circulated on social media, along with criticism of the bar and the policy from the trans community. One person who shared the screenshots wrote, “I feel the community should be aware. A business run like this does not belong in Seattle (or anywhere).” Pentin told FOX 13 Seattle that he sent the email to staff on Sept. 19 after a customer threw a drink at a bartender who had denied the customer the discount. Pentin described the customer as a man dressed in women’s clothing. In the email, he said he would press charges if another customer threw a drink at or spat on an employee over the promotion.

The owner told the outlet that a former bartender shared the internal message and that the business received hostile messages and threats after it circulated. He said the promotion began in September at the suggestion of bartenders who wanted to draw more women to the bar. Pentin told the station he stood by the policy and said anyone who treats staff and other customers with kindness is welcome. He said he meant the line about men dressed in women’s clothing as a joke and acknowledged he could have worded it differently.