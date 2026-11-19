The Trump administration opened investigations Wednesday into five public school districts over policies that federal officials say may allow staff to help students socially transition at school without telling their parents. The US Department of Education said several districts encourage staff to keep “Gender Support Plans” in separate filing systems. Some policies allow staff to use a student’s legal name when speaking with parents while using a different name and pronouns at school.

The department’s Student Privacy Policy Office is investigating Colonial School District in Pennsylvania, Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin, Thompson School District in Colorado, Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois, and St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota. The investigations will examine whether the districts violated federal laws that govern parents’ access to school records and how schools collect sensitive information from students.

“The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable,” said Frank Miller, director of the Student Privacy Policy Office. In Eau Claire, the district’s form asks students how safe they feel telling their parents about their transition and which bathrooms and locker rooms they want to use. The district told WEAU it learned of the investigation through local media and was awaiting direct contact from federal officials.

Eau Claire’s guidance has already faced a court challenge. In June 2024, a Wisconsin parents’ group asked the US Supreme Court to hear its case. The Court declined to take it that December, leaving in place a ruling that the group lacked standing. In Illinois, the department cited a lawsuit filed by a mother who alleges District 300 helped her child socially transition without her knowledge or consent. The mother alleges the district continued to withhold information after her child was hospitalized for suicidal thoughts and eventually stopped communicating with her. Federal officials said the district’s confidential plan asks whether parents know about a student’s gender identity and allows the student to decide how much information to share with them.

In Pennsylvania, Colonial’s policy directs staff to ask students privately which names and pronouns to use when contacting home. District spokesperson Jessica Lester told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Colonial had just received notice of the investigation and that the policy, in place since 2019, was intended to create a welcoming school environment. In Colorado, federal officials said Thompson’s guidelines direct staff to discuss whether involving parents could put a student’s safety at risk. In Minnesota, St. Paul’s procedures generally require staff to use a student’s requested name or pronouns regardless of parental consent. The procedures call for parents or guardians to join the team that develops a student’s support plan when possible.