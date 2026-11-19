Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa is expected to institute major education reform in the state after taking office, with her campaign having a history of criticizing charter schools for "taking resources” away from public schools.

Hinojosa, who has made public education one of her central priorities, has repeatedly criticized Texas’ growing charter school system. She has argued that charter schools operate as a parallel education system that does not serve all students.

During a January 2026 interview on Chuck Todd’s podcast, Hinojosa discussed her record of “holding charter schools accountable” during her time in the state legislature. “What my concern is, to your point, it is a parallel school system that is taking resources from our neighborhood public schools, but it doesn’t take all kids is the problem,” she said. “And so what has been happening in Texas is that the charter schools will take the kids who don’t have disciplinary problems, who don’t need special education—the kids who are easier to educate. Right?”

“I’ll tell you that both of my sons have been to the principal’s office because I am their mother and I had it coming, and so there are charter schools that would not take these kids who had been even just going to the principal’s office, and they were denied admission,” she continued. In June, she made similar comments on the “Y’all-itics” podcast where she discussed the closure of neighborhood public schools. She blasted charter schools for continuing to grow “without any plan, without any end game" and “takes resources from our neighborhood public schools.”

Hinojosa has pledged to go after the state’s school voucher program, which allows families to use taxpayer funds toward private school tuition and other education expenses. Texas has more than 930 charter schools serving over 400,000 students. The Texas Public Charter Schools Association has said it is looking forward to working with Hinojosa. The association, however, pushed back against claims that charter schools do not help all students.